Authorities searching for missing York County woman

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are searching for a missing York County woman who was reportedly driving back home to South Carolina from Texas after helping her daughter move when she disappeared.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Michele Boucher, 53, last spoke to her daughter at 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27. She said she was lost and possibly in the Catawba, NC area.

Boucher is described as 5-feet-8-inches-tall, weighing 150 pounds, with red hair and green eyes. She was operating a black 2014 Hyundai Elantra with SC tag SQK202.

Anyone with information on Boucher’s whereabouts is asked to call 803-628-3059.