Authorities searching for missing SC 13-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen in almost two weeks.

Ave’ Naomi Johnson was last seen in the Myers Road area of Summerville, deputies said. She was reported as a runaway on March 23, 2020.

Johnson is described as having black hair and brown eyes. Deputies provided no further details of her description.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 843-719-4465.