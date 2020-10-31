Authorities ask for help finding suspect who sexually assaulted woman after Panthers game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A woman was attacked and sexually assaulted after she left the Carolina Panthers game in Uptown Thursday night, and now authorities are asking for your help to find the suspect.

The incident happened along west Morehead Street just a block away from Bank of America Stadium.

The relative of the victim did not want to go on camera, but told FOX 46 after a great time at the game their family is now distraught and they want justice. They say no detail is too small and that if you saw something, say something.

“Does it get any more egregious than having someone victimized, attacked like this? You know, the woman was just walking up the street for heaven’s sake,” CMPD spokesperson Rob Tufano said.

Around 12:30 a.m. last night, a woman leaving the Panther’s game became separated from her family. A relative tells FOX 46 she called for an Uber, but was attacked and sexually assaulted just blocks from Bank of America stadium behind a building in the 500 block of West Morehead Street.

“Really sad to hear about something like that happening,” one neighbor told FOX 46.

“I mean it’s heartbreaking,” said another.

Some who live in uptown say it’s a sad reminder to always be cautious.

“It’s not safe out at night by yourself anymore.”

Others are left feeling shaken and disturbed by the shocking crime.

“It’s terrifying, you know because I live around here, I walk around here all the time and it’s one of my biggest fears,” one woman who lives in the area said.

The relative tells FOX 46 the suspect was a skinny black man wearing a white fuzzy shirt who appeared homeless.

“This is very traumatizing for our survivor obviously so we have to move at their pace.”

According to CMPD sexual assaults are down 14 percent this year and only ten percent of cases they see are committed by a stranger and say this kind of attack is rare.

“They heighten our senses and they make us kind of emotional and they bring out a lot of concern and fear. And we just want to let everybody know that we’re doing all we can to quell those fears and to find a resolution and find the perpetrator or the suspect in this case,” Lt. Brian Hofert said.

Police are telling people to remain diligent, mindful and to watch their backs. CMPD is offering up to a $2,000 reward in this case. Anyone with information can call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.

