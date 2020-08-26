Attorneys: Ronnie Long, wrongfully convicted of rape, set to be released from prison

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Attorneys say an innocent man, Ronnie Long, who has been locked away in prison for 44 years, will finally be free.

Ronnie Long, a Concord man who was convicted for a rape his attorneys say he did not commit in 1976, is set to be released from prison, according to his attorneys.

A neighbor says Ronnie Long is a good guy, and he always believed that one day Long would be freed from prison.

“I said, ‘That’s alright now.’ I’m glad he’s coming home cause it’s been 44 years and that’s too long for anybody to be gone. There’s people done killed people and got out in less time than that,” said the Long family’s neighbor in Concord, Carl Cannon.

Cannon grew up with Ronnie Long.

“It’s amazing, it’s amazing what God can do for people. If He knows you haven’t done nothing wrong, they got to let you loose.”

The Duke Law Wrongful Convictions Clinic announced Wednesday that it has secured Long’s release.

Earlier this week, the court ruled that Long’s constitutional rights were denied when he was convicted of rape in 1976 by an all-white jury.

The court ruled that 44 years ago Concord investigators withheld evidence that could have freed Long, including fingerprints and hair samples and that the description of the suspect didn’t match Long, and a lineup in the case was manipulated.

“That’s a long time for somebody to be locked up for no reason,” said Cannon.

He’s grateful that the day has finally come for his neighbor to come home to his family.

“I think he needs to be home with his son, his son is close to his 40s, and he’s been gone as long as his son has been born.”

Long’s attorney does not have an exact date on when he’ll be released from prison.

