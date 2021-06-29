Attorney of Rock Hill brother arrested wants to see policy change at police department

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Travis Price and his attorney are talking about his arrest by Rock Hill police that went viral and sparked protests.

His lawyer is calling for changes to be made to the police department.

“Until we get officers to look beyond the color of one’s skin, the neighborhood one lives in and the kind of car they drive and look at humans as humans and deal with individual circumstances as individual circumstances.. we’re going to have this,” criminal defense attorney Montrio Belton said.

Belton says changes need to be made within the Rock Hill Police Department. He talked about the newly released video showing the moments before the now-viral altercation between police officers and Price.

“We have a problem with the way that some of our violent task force units police certain neighborhoods,” Belton said during a press conference to display the surveillance video.

It shows Travis Price walking over to where police were searching his brother Ricky’s car.

Travis’ lawyer says the video disputes the Rock Hill PD’s claim that he was belligerent and combative with police.

“None of us want violent criminals on the street but there’s a way with dignity and respect on how you can engage with the public, arrest those that need to be arrested,” Belton said. “And not take a man who’s a law-abiding citizen with his hands up and choke him to the ground.

“Someone should step up and do the right thing. This is what this is about it’s not about the officer on the scene. It’s about the supervisors, it’s about the bosses it’s about those down there that can make a decision and them doing it.”