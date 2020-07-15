Woman, children face 5 armed teens in attempted carjacking

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A woman and her children faced armed teenagers during an attempted carjacking Tuesday in York, according to police.

The incident was one of two reported that involved a group of juveniles who went on a crime spree, the police report indicated.

York Police said they have apprehended four of the five suspects. Officers said this is not the juveniles’ first encounter with law enforcement.

The carjacking incident involved several suspects, one reportedly with a gun and wearing a mask, at a local Dollar General, police said.

A woman was sitting in the parking lot with her children awaiting the return of a family member when the suspects held her at gunpoint and attempted to steal the vehicle. The victim stated she locked the doors and the suspects fled in a vehicle while three took off running.

Officers were able to locate the juveniles a short time later and take them into custody.

