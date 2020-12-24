Atrium says they are vaccinating employees who don’t interact with patients

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health says all of its employees, including those who do not interact with patients, will be among the first wave of people vaccinated for COVID-19.

A social media uproar started when an Atrium employee who works in content creation tweeted they were scheduled for a vaccine in early January.

Atrium Health cited state guidance in vaccinated all of their employees.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says only frontline health care workers who are critical to care of COVID patients, or who could face exposure are to be among the first wave of vaccines.

The state says that includes people who are caring for patients with COVID-19, working directly in areas where patients with COVID-19 are cared for, including staff responsible for cleaning, providing food service, and maintenance in those areas.

The phase 1A vaccine list also includes people performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle decedents with COVID-19.

A spokesperson with Atrium provided the following statement to Fox 46:

Under guidance provided by the state and federal regulators, all healthcare workers are considered Priority 1a to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Before anyone can receive the vaccine, the state must approve each person to receive the vaccine. Within Atrium Health, we have established an internal process with a tiered system for those approved by the state, which ensures our frontline healthcare workers and clinical partners are offered the doses ahead of anyone else, with teammates in other roles being invited to get their vaccinations afterward. Teammates who are in our various locations due to their roles are among the latest group to be invited to schedule appointments.

With the initial allocations of the vaccine we have received, it has been our intent to vaccinate our healthcare workers, to protect them, as individuals, and help ensure a healthy workforce to care for the community during the current increase in patient volumes. Our vaccine allocations are based on delivering a certain number of weekly doses, so we have scheduled appointments to make sure no dose of this valuable, life-saving vaccine goes unused or to waste. As of Tuesday, we’ve given the initial dose of the vaccine to more than 3,000 healthcare workers, with another 9,500 having scheduled their first dose vaccine appointments and another 9,500 scheduled to receive their second vaccine dose.

Atrium Health will continue to work with local, state and federal guidance as we plan the logistics of how the general population will receive the vaccine, including the registration process for them to receive it. We are using these first few weeks to test our processes so that we are ready to do our part in the effort to vaccinate our community, including testing the set up at vaccination sites we will be establishing to support the broader public health initiative.

A spokesperson with the state department of Health and Human Services said the state is unable to individually approve every recipient of the tens of thousands of doses each week.

“Hospitals must confirm that the people they vaccinate meet the guidance. As part of the vaccine provider agreement, all vaccine providers agreed to follow the state’s vaccine guidance. Balancing maximum impact of the vaccine with priority needs of North Carolinians requires providers to follow the state guidance as doses are distributed across the state each week.”

