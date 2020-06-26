Atrium, Novant see increase in COVID-19 patients, hospitals still have capacity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb statewide. Locally, both major hospital systems tell FOX 46 they have noticed an increase over the past few weeks.



Charlotte and the surrounding areas in Mecklenburg County resumed the somewhat normal hustle and bustle last month when COVID-19 restrictions were eased.



Leaders at the Mecklenburg County Health Department warn that the coronavirus has not disappeared. At the start of this week in Mecklenburg County 1 in 15 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized according to numbers from the health department.

FOX 46 was along the Charlotte Rail Trail on Tuesday and found one of the only people wearing a mask. We asked her why.

“I have seen people be impacted by this condition. I have had friends lose loved ones, lose parents,” she said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

Right now, on average, Mecklenburg County leaders say 128 people are hospitalized. Leaders at both Novant and Atrium hospitals tell FOX 46 they’ve noticed increases.

Just this week the North Carolina saw it’s highest number of covid-19 hospitalizations with more than 900.

“If this upward trend continues or gets worse and accelerates we could face capacity challenge within our healthcare system,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen on Wednesday.



Atrium health tells FOX 46 bed capacity isn’t an issue right now. Atrium is using a virtual hospital system, which keeps relatively mild cases of COVID at home.



Novant health says they’ve been able to increase bed capacity by 60%, so bed capacity as of right now is not an issue.



FOX 46 also checked the zip code map which shows that the majority of COVID-19 cases remain in areas of East Mecklenburg County such as Plaza Midwood and the University City area.

MORE FROM FOX 46: