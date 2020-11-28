Atrium, Novant expected to provide COVID-19 vaccines in coming weeks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The first COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in a little more than two weeks, but new numbers show it could take months, even upwards of a year, before everyone can get a shot.

A new forecast from Goldman Sachs, released Friday, shows that by the end of 2020, less than 15% of the American population will have a vaccine.

The first phase of shots will be given to frontline healthcare workers, people over 65 and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

“We’re preparing to make sure whenever that vaccine is ready to go we’re ready to distribute it,” said Dr. Kate Passaretti, Medical Director of Infection Prevention at Atrium Health.

Distribution is expected to be slow at the beginning of 2021, but by late March, the forecast shows the numbers making a big jump. Nearly half the US population is expected to be vaccinated by then, according to the Goldman model.

Charlotte’s two biggest healthcare providers, Atrium and Novant Health, are both planning to be distribution sites.

“We got an ultra cold freezer because some of them require ultra cold storage,” Passaretti said.

Returning to a pre-covid lifestyle could take some time.

The model shows it will take until the end of 2021 until roughly 80% of the American population receives a vaccine.

Kids under the age of 12 aren’t expected to be vaccinated until late fall of 2021.

