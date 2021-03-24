Atrium Health, Wake Forest team up to bring massive medical school campus to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)-A computer rendering from Atrium Health shows what will likely soon be a feature on the Charlotte skyline. The health provider is teaming up with Wake Forest for a new school of medicine in Midtown. Construction is set to start next year on the project.

For some, it means a boom to business and opportunity for low-income communities. But for others, they’re facing the prospect of a move.

The area at McDowell and Baxter where the new campus will be located has several of one to two-story business parks and buildings currently.

For now, the construction equipment you see around Baxter and McDowell in Midtown is for an underground work.

Charlotte Water is working on a wastewater project, but it pales in comparison to the big plans, just announced, that will be significantly above ground. It will be sprawling, both on the ground and on the city skyline.

“We will be the largest educators, physicians and other medical professionals in the state,” said Julie Freischlag, Chief Academic Officer for Atrium Health.

Atrium released a video of what the Wake Forest School of Medicine–Charlotte will look like. The news means different things to different people. For some local restaurants like Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, ti means they would be right near the entrance.

“Sounds like a bunch of extra lunches and dinners,” owner Matt Wohlfarth said.

Wohlfarth believes the campus will be good for business. With construction projects up all around, he’s welcoming the change to not only get more people in during the construction, but after, too.

“For every ten businesses that go vacant, there’s a big medical project or government project that’s going to take its place,” he said.

But then there’s Lala Lashes. On the Atrium video, their shop is located within the space of the campus, basically, their building likely won’t exist and they’ll have to move from the spot they’ve been at for eight years.

“I knew it was coming, I just didn’t know a matter of when,” Lala Lashes owner Charryse Rankin told FOX 46.

The price of progress can sometimes be a costly one, especially in Charlotte, but Atrium says this progress will bring an over $5 billion impact to the city and 43,000 jobs over the next 20 years.

For Rankin though, her business may be getting new address. It’s bittersweet, but comes with a likely an expansion of her own.

“It happened later than I thought,” Rankin said. “I thought it would be before now.”

Atrium and Wake Forest say they have set up a scholarship for those in underserved communities, looking for careers in health. They’re donating $5 million to the effort and are looking for help from the community to make that fund bigger.

FOX 46 has been told that will be in place by the expected opening date of the medical school, which is 2024.