Atrium Health using donated iPads to connect families during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Atrium Health is using donated iPads in its hospitals to help families stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic.

One Charlotte family shared their story with Fox 46 about how the iPads helped them connect their dying mother to her son, who lives out of state, so he could say his final goodbyes.

“We got a call that she flat lined and we needed to get up there,” said Kimberly Rouse Saxton.

She got a call that her 75-year-old mother Lydia Rouse was not doing well. She and her sister rushed to the hospital, a place they hadn’t been able to go because of visitor restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was nerve wracking, stressful, upsetting.”

Saxton and her sister were allowed to go to the hospital in University City to say their goodbyes, but Saxton’s brother was far away from Charlotte in Buffalo, New York.

They knew time was running out. The nurses knew it too, so one of them grabbed a donated iPad, a way for Saxton’s brother to see his mother one last time.

“I had to take the iPad and hold it up to my mom so he could see actually see her face.”

Saxton says her brother, a retired Army major, spoke quietly to his mom.

“Face to face, very close whispering in her ear letting her know softly that he loved her, he’d miss her.”

Saxton will never forget how she felt in that moment.

“It was extremely emotional, but at the same time I felt a sense of peace that he was able to say his goodbyes.”

Atrium Health got 100 iPads from the Atrium Health Foundation and AT&T. A lead chaplain says he’s seen firsthand how the technology is helping saving patients’ lives.

“I’ve seen them get better, I’ve seen them recover,” said Lee Jock, Chaplain Manager at Atrium Health University City.

The iPads are connecting families in many different circumstances.

“I know it put my brother in a better space to be able to see my mom before she passed. I would definitely say grateful,” said Saxton.

For a final moment together.