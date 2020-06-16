Atrium Health provides mobile COVID testing sites for underserved communities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Atrium Health is dedicating resources to help underserved communities get tested for COVID19.

Those underserved communities are needing access to testing now more than ever with over 5,000 coronavirus cases reported in Mecklenburg County. Minorities representing nearly 40 percent of those cases.

“We want to make sure we’re directing resources for testing for underserved communities in ways that preserve that access to testing,” Kinneil Coleman External Affairs Atrium Health.

Coleman says Atrium is working mobile testing sites to specific areas of Charlotte. They have high tech equipment to alert medical teams of where the majority of people need testing.

“I feel like it’s better since most underserved communities don’t have insurance and healthcare and stuff like that,” said Demarcus Pearson.

Fox 46 caught up with Pearson who says he is glad minorities are being cared for. Atrium Health says the problem is people who don’t live in underserved communities are showing up to mobile testing sites, which takes away needed resources.

“In recent weeks we have noticed a huge increase in the number of folks outside the communities coming in to access testing at these sites. Our main concern is that we want to make sure the purpose of these sites for low income communities of color,” said Coleman.

Those who need testing are encouraged to go to Atrium’s website for directions.

INFORMATION FOR TUESDAY, JUNE 16 MOBILE TESTING

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Stratford Richardson YMCA

1946 West Blvd.

Charlotte, NC 28208.