Atrium Health donates a million KN95 masks and needs help to distribute them

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Atrium Health leaders are looking for community partners to help distribute KN95 masks.

They continue to build on the Million Mask Initiative the healthcare group started in 2020. Their original goal was to give out one million masks to underserved communities. Atrium employees have donated more than three million masks since the start of the project.

Hospital officials say the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases prompted them to push masks out to the community again.

Mecklenburg County Health Department leaders reached out to Atrium initially to find where to buy and how to order the medical-grade masks. The hospital’s distribution team found they had a million sitting in a warehouse, ready for donation immediately.

“That’s why this is happening so quickly,” said Lois Ingland, Atrium Health Vice President “We’re using masks that are already on hand so we can get them into the community very quickly.”

The first donation of 300,000 masks happened over the weekend at an at-home COVID testing kit distribution event, hosted by the county health department.

County officials gave Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employees hundreds of thousands of face coverings.

Atrium employees donated masks to MedAssist, a nonprofit pharmacy group, and Roof Above, a men’s homeless shelter.

“We want the people who need them the most to get them,” said Ingland.

For businesses or nonprofits that would like to help distribute masks, email communitybenefit@atriumhealth.org and tell officials how many masks they would like.