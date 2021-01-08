Atrium Health begins Novavax vaccine trials

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A new COVID-19 vaccine trial is taking place in the Charlotte area. Atrium Health started actively enrolling volunteers today.

Doctors say there are some notable differences between the Novavax candidate and other vaccines currently on the market.

Atrium Health is the only site in the region offering the Novavax investigational vaccine clinical trial. The trial can possibly give an early benefit of prevention of the COVID-19 virus to those who are not yet eligible to receive any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are hoping and anticipating based on the early work that we will have very strong protection,” says Dr. Christine Turley, vice chair of research at Atrium Health Levine Children’s and the lead physician investigator of the Novavax trial. She says this is a more traditional protein-based vaccine but that isn’t the way it’s different from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“It doesn’t require storage in a freezer. It just is in a regular medicine refrigerator. It doesn’t require special equipment to maintain it,” says Dr. Turley. And, that is definitely an advantage as doctors strive to vaccinate millions of people nationwide and possibly billions around the world. The problem is vaccines are currently in short supply.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It is a supply and demand issue all along. If we have more companies able to make vaccines, then we have more opportunities to supply.”

Atrium Health has already started enrolling volunteers. Locally, they are looking for about 250 people to take part in the phase 3 research study.

“Someone’s got to test it and we figured why not us,” says Caren Hornbuckle.

Hornbuckle rolled up her sleeve today and was excited to do it. Two-thirds of the paid trial volunteers will get the actual vaccine, while the rest will get a placebo in 2 doses, 21-days apart. Hornbuckle won’t know which one she received.

“It’s worth it. My husband and I both talked about it and we’re way in another phase and the vaccine is our best option.”

If it is proven safe and effective, Dr. Turley says this vaccine would be a very important tool in fighting this virus. She invites anyone who is interested and eligible to join Atrium Health’s vaccine registry. To date, the registry has an estimated 5,000 people enrolled.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE