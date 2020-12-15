Atrium doctor who received first COVID-19 shot in NC warns against ‘vaccine hesitancy’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The potential path out of the pandemic finally arrived Monday, when the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered.

The first person in North Carolina to receive the shot is the head infectious disease doctor at Atrium Health, Dr. Katie Passaretti.

“I couldn’t be more excited,” Passaretti said.

The infectious disease expert expressed one worry, later speaking with members of the media.

“Vaccine Hesitancy before the pandemic was one of our top 10 worldwide threats. Now, it’s number one,” Passaretti said. “Vaccines are only effective if everyone takes one and we can get to that herd immunity. So, that’s the biggest uphill battle that we have.”

Charlotte resident Greg Jones is already speaking with his doctor about when he can get his vaccine.

“I just can’t see why people would be against it,” Jones said, “We have the evidence that this is a killer virus.”

“I’m gonna take it as soon as I get the chance,” said Donna McLendon of Charlotte.

The Pfizer vaccine presents a huge logistical challenge. Over at Novant Health Presbyterian in Charlotte, special freezers arrived to store the drug.

That hospital is expecting 7,000 doses of the vaccine on Thursday. The logistical challenge is the biggest concern for Susan Bailey, President of the American Medical Association.

“I remain concerned about us getting vaccines to people who can’t get to the vaccine. I’m thinking about rural areas, inner city areas,” Bailey said.

Shots will first be given to frontline healthcare workers, followed by nursing home residents and adults most at risk for serious illness.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that adults without pre-existing conditions can expect to get the vaccine by late March or early April.

