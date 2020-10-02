Atrium doctor discusses Trump’s “mild symptoms”, high-risk status

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Following President Donald Trump’s shocking announcement that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, doctors are closely monitoring the President for any signs of serious infection.

At this time, a White House doctor says Trump is only displaying mild symptoms. Mild infections generally taken ten days to recover from, but experts say the president’s age puts him at a higher risk category, which doctors will be monitoring closely

“This just reinforces the messages we’ve been trying to get out all along nobody is safe from this,” Dr. Katie Passaretti told FOX 46.

Passaretti is the Medical Director for Infection Prevention at Atrium Health.

“What symptoms do you think he could be experiencing?” Passaretti said. “The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to many other colds or the flus muscle aches chills congestion runny nose cough.”

Dr. Passaretti says this reinforces that fact that the virus can be transmitted by people who are asymptomatic.

“It has been a concern all along that people with mild symptoms or no symptoms can transmit the infection to other people,” she said. “I think the coming days are going to be important to see COVID presents in him.”

President Trump, who is often seen in public not wearing a mask, will now be quarantined. This was expected to happen at the White House, until the White House announced unexpectedly that Trump would be flown to Walter Reed Medical Center.

At 74, he faces more risk for potential serious complications like respiratory issues.

“The hardest hit tend to be older, and their immune system isn’t quite as strong to be able to fight infection,” Dr. Passaretti said.

Pasasretti says people are most at risk for transmitting the virus 48 hours before symptoms appear and while they are symptomatic. It’s reminder to take steps to protect yourself and those around you.

“Masking social distancing minimizing those large groups gatherings,” Passaretti said.

