Atrium cancels 97 vaccination appointments for employees not on front line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Atrium Health has confirmed that they have canceled 97 employee-scheduled vaccination appointments just a day after they said employees who don’t interact with patients would be among the first wave of people vaccinated for COVID-19.

Concern arose on Wednesday after an Atrium employee who works for the social media tweeted that she was scheduled for a vaccine in January.

Atrium Health cited state guidance in vaccinating all their employees but the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said only frontline health care workers who are critical to the care of COVID patients, or could face exposure are among the first wave of vaccines

“I can assure you that the only people who have received vaccines by Atrium Health were categorized by (Phase) 1a…” Dr. Scott Rissmiller, Atrium’s executive vice president and chief physician executive, told the Charlotte Observer. “The key is to get those most at risk and those who are on the frontlines risking their lives for the community. We get the vaccine to them so they can care for those who need it as others are waiting.”

The phase 1A vaccine list also includes people performing procedures at high risk of aerosolization on patients with COVID-19 and those who handle decedents with COVID-19.

As of Thursday, more than 4,000 Atrium employees had received their first dose of vaccination.

