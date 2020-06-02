At least 70 arrested, including councilmember, in weekend protests

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At least 70 protesters were arrested, 10 guns seized and eight officers injured this weekend in Charlotte.

Most of the charges against people protesting the death of George Floyd were for failing to disperse, according to CMPD. Other charges including breaking and entering, disorderly conduct, carrying concealed weapons and assaulting a government official.

On Saturday, police say six people were arrested carrying handguns and rifles during a tense standoff between police in riot gear and protesters. Police say protesters threw rocks and fireworks, injuring officers. Cops responded by firing flash bangs and pepper balls into the crowd.

Charlotte City Councilmember Braxton Winston was among those arrested. On Friday he was charged with “failure to disperse upon command” during a protest on Beatties Ford Road.

Winston, who became a prominent activist in 2016 following the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, says he was there as part of his “official capacity” and was working to de-escalate tension.

“I am now in a legal process,” Winston wrote in response to his arrest. “I am confident that the whole truth will be presented and I will be exonerated of any wrongdoing.”

“I am home safe. Thank you all for your support,” he wrote on Twitter. “There are a lot of people that are still in the process. There is a lot of work to do.”

Failing to disperse is a low-level misdemeanor, according to Charlotte attorney Walter Bowers, who is a former CMPD cop. Most protesters, who were not charged with more serious crimes like assault and property damage, will likely face a fine or community service if found guilty and prosecuted, he said.

“I know many lawyers who have volunteered to represent them for free,” Bowers told FOX 46.