As restrictions ease, local Christian Academy brings message of hope with drive-thru play on Easter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Even though restrictions are being lifted a year later, there are still a lot of obstacles to navigate.

There’s a message of hope that students at Adventist Christian Academy are sharing on Easter Sunday. Students at Adventist Christian Academy performed a drive-thru play this year.

“We’ve been working on this since early February,” principal Dr. Misty Stein said. “We had written an original script and original score.”

Stein said the play comes when people need it most.

“We wanted a COVID friendly place for people to be able to experience the final moments of Jesus’ life,” she said. “We wanted them to see that there is hope.”

More than 60 students played a role as a character in the last days leading to the death of christ.

With safety measures in place, groups of 16 people were guided through six scenes from the bible. It started with the last supper and ended with the resurrection of Christ.

“I think for the people coming, our hope is that they’ll see Jesus even in the darkness,” school president Grace Chhak said.

Chhak acted as a guide for people who walked or drove through the school’s parking lot.

“When you feel that peace and happiness, that’s one of the greatest feelings and if we’re able to spread that and spread the news about Jesus, that’s probably the best feeling,” she added.

Parents watched in awe as students played out the last moments of Jesus’ life.

Cathy Brown was a proud mom as her 6th grade son, Hayden was a part of it.

“It makes a huge difference for those who come because they’ll realize makes people think,” Brown said. “The parts that they play really put an emphasis on how much they know about scripture, know about the bible and how much they want to show everybody else and what it means for them.”