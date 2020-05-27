As NC reopens,Gov. Cooper asks all to follow phase 2 guidelines

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Phase two of the state reopening plan went into effect Friday evening. People were allowed to be out, but they were supposed to follow a set of guidelines.

State leaders say it’s evident not everyone took those guidelines seriously this weekend. Photos and video showed crowded Carolina beaches, packed grandstands at Gaston and Alamance County race tracks with very few people practicing what the state calls the 3 W’s—wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash your hands often.

“That is a dangerous situation. That should concern all the local officials and all the citizens surrounding that venue. All the options are on the table for us and we are examining those options now,” Gov. Cooper said.

Over the weekend, North Carolina reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day, with 1,107. A huge spike in 30,000 tests also occurred that same day.

State leaders say they will be closely monitoring the caseload over the next few weeks for any spikes related to phase two reopening.

“When you see a couple of days of increased numbers which is why we continue to emphasize to people are far from out of the woods yet from this virus,” Gov. Cooper said.

The governor was asked a question today about gyms and he did remind everyone reopening phases will slow down if cases continue to rise and people don’t listen.