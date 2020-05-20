As NC nears phase 2, Davidson takes opposite approach, considering stricter regulations

We’ll soon know if Governor Roy Cooper will allow North Carolina to move into phase two. While that decision looms, one local town is considering staying put in phase one.

It was kind of a night of coincidences and there’s another big coincidence in all this, too. As we’re hearing we *will get a direct answer tomorrow on whether or not phase 2 will start on Friday.

Up until now, Mecklenburg County has tried to speak with one voice on the coronavirus response. For some it’s meant an easing of restrictions.

“Everywhere I go, I see people in protective gear,” said Caroline Surratt.

Surratt works in Davidson and there could be some tightening of the rules there.

“We can’t discount what the citizens are asking us to do,” said Jane Campbell, Davidson Mayor Pro Tempore.

Town leaders in Davidson held a special meeting on what to do with the town’s coronvirus response. Commissioners there say they’ve been hearing from the public and they want their leaders to focus on public health.

“If you are the hotspot where this is spread, there are going to be questions,” Davidson Town Commissioner David Sitton said.

This discussion came at the same time Mecklenburg County commissioners were tackling their own COVID-19 response.

“Many of the towns balked at that, many of the towns are developing their own plans,” said George Dunlap, Mecklenburg County Commission Chair.

This comes on the heels of an announcement about North Carolina entering phase two on Friday. All signs point to Governor Roy Cooper allowing a further re-opening of the state on Friday afternoon, but with that, have come more requests for towns, cities and counties to have more local control.

Davidson went ahead and approved at least one measure.

“I think so many people are in support that they won’t fight against it,” Surratt said.

Telling businesses to put on their doors and windows what their mask policy is for employees and patrons.

“We are at an 80/20 response from our citizen to focus on public health,” Campbell said.

That focus may be differ from areas around it.

“We have one shot at this, to get it right,” said Sitton.

As far as the announcement for tomorrow, we’re already getting word on what this would look like in phase two. You can see the Governor’s orders here.