As more vaccines go out, when will restrictions be lifted?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Now that everyone 16 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina, when will we see a return to normalcy?

“We’re working now on a prediction of where we think we’re gonna be leading up to July 4,” said Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper said he plans in the next week or so to release a forecast for the summer. He says he wants to give businesses and vacationers plenty of advance notice.

At this time, it’s unclear when exactly any other restrictions might be lifted.

As the nation races to vaccinate as many adults as possible, reaching full herd immunity likely won’t happen until children are vaccinated.

“If we want to reach our goal to get to herd immunity, I think we need to consider vaccinating children,” said Dr. Chip Walter with Duke University.

Adding to the worries, new research suggests that the newly identified UK variant of the virus is spreading rapidly in kids.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says restrictions, like mask mandates and occupancy limits, should stay in place for the foreseeable future.

“But we will not recommend anything different until we get well below the level that we are right now,” Fauci said.

One bit of good news, health experts expect that half the adult population in the US will have had at least one shot of the COVID 19 vaccine by the end of the week.