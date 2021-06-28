As more boaters flock to Lake Norman, officials caution safety

LAKE NORMAN. N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Summer is here and more boaters are making their way to Lake Norman. Noreisis Stone owns Lake Norman Boat Rental and rents out boats and jet skis to people for a day.

For the last few weeks, Stone says sales have increased dramatically. She requires those renting boats to be at least 26 years old, has experience driving a boat, and undergo a 20-minute class teaching them the rules on the lake.

“Everything has been crazy on the lake, a lot of more boats and a lot of jet skis,” Stone says.

There are things on board that could save a life like lifejackets which she says some people fail to use.

“We allow so many people on the boat and we have a life jacket for each person.”

Over the weekend, several law enforcement agencies recovered the body of Eric Grant. Officials say Grant was being pulled on a tube behind a rental boat, fell in the water, and didn’t come back up. They say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket.

Captain EJ McCormick with the Cornelius Fire Department says people may not know the dangers lurking below. Underneath the water is things like trees, logs, and objects that may hinder a person’s swimming capabilities.

About 45,000 boats are registered right now on top of everyday visitors.

“People sometimes like to think that the lake is like that swimming pool in your backyard or the neighborhood swimming pool but it is not. It is dark water. It is deep water,” McCormick said. “The lifejacket is going to prevent you from drowning, plain and simple. It’s going to keep you above the water. We may not always intend to, you know, go out there and get hurt go underwater. But the fact of the matter is, is that the possibility is there.”

Officials say they had to suspend the search on Saturday because traffic was so heavy on the water. They remind boaters if you see blue lights flashing to avoid that part of the lake. Grant’s family says they are grieving right now and asking the community for prayers.