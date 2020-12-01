As lights go up, CMPD reminds residents to watch out for holiday theft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)-

Tis the season for holiday joy, but also for crooks looking to get their hands on your stuff. As FOX 46 found out, you can keep those thieves away by just hanging some Christmas lights outside your house.

CMPD says theft tends to increase this time of year and generally speaking, a well-lit street deters criminals.

Like many families right now, the Gustafsons are decorating for Christmas.

“I think a lot of people will be driving around,” said Jane Gustafson as she hung lights with her kids outside her south Charlotte home.

Hillside Ave is known as one of the best neighborhoods in Charlotte for Christmas light displays.

“It’s very festive for sure and I feel like this year people have certainly turned it up a notch,” said neighbor Neel Woollen.

As families start to decorate, it’s a good reminder that this time of year, there are plenty of grinches out to spoil all the fun.

Although larcenies are down 15 percent and residential burglaries are down 23 percent compared to this time last year, December is when the numbers tend to increase.

“Over the years, we’ve seen everything you could think of stolen from cars unlocked,” said CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes.

No need to get your tinsel in a tangle, though. CMPD encourages people to remember the 9 p.m. routine: Lock up your house, your car and don’t leave valuables in plain sight. Plus, the extra lights couldn’t hurt.

“I’ve even added some to the back of my house this year,” said Kathryn Sherard.

As 2020 winds down, many have said they could use something merry and bright.

“[It’s] nice to be able to bring such joy to the community,” Sherard told FOX 46.

