As India struggles with another COVID wave, Hindu Center of Charlotte steps up to help

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As India is suffering through its more deadly second wave of the coronavirus, Indians in Charlotte are desperate to help.

The Hindu Center of Charlotte is one such organization trying to do its part for everyone in India – Hindu, Muslim, Christian or otherwise. The priests chant a sacred scripture 108 times in prayer for those ill. Hemant Amin, President, Hindu Center of Charlotte says it means in part, “no one should suffer, everyone should be happy.”

Dr. Malti Mehta, MD, a board member of the Hindu Center says, “each and every family I know in India is suffering at the moment. One or two or more in a family is suffering with covid. I’m talking to India every day.”

As a physician, she tries to do more even offering medical advice to both family and friends. Dr. Mehta is also a board member of AAPI, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. She says they meet weekly, sometimes more with other doctors across the globe trying to formulate ways to help India with much-needed supplies and healthcare.

Rohit Shylakumar, a software engineer in Bangalore, known as India’s Silicon Valley located in the state of Karnataka spoke to FOX 46 before going back into lockdown Monday. He doubts this latest measure will do much good. He feels once the virus “spirals out of control it’s very difficult to get it back in control.”

Although he finds the situation “quite dire” he appreciates how the foreign media outlets are reporting on it. However, Shylakumar notes there isn’t enough focus on “a huge black market that’s popped up for essential goods such as oxygen, ICU beds, things like that. There are often hospital workers, and state government workers who seem to misappropriate essential items, who try to sell them for profit. Oxygen cylinders go for 50,000-60,000 rupees these days if you try to buy on the black market which is ridiculously expensive.”

He goes on to say, “many friends of mine ordered oxygen cylinders or booked ICU beds only to have their money stolen or just scammed because there is such a large amount of desperation. You see people taking advantage of other people in their time of need.”

Other sources have made similar claims to FOX 46.

The Hindu Center of Charlotte has scheduled a covid vaccine clinic on May 22, 2020 followed by a food bazaar where all the proceeds will go to covid relief in India. For more information, click here.