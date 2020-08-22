As election draws near, South Carolina still considering changes to absentee voting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Depending on where you live in the Carolinas could have a big impact on how you vote on November 3.

In North Carolina, every registered voter is eligible to vote absentee by mail. Right now in South Carolina, you can only vote absentee by mail if you meet specific criteria.



South Carolina voters have been calling board of election offices asking if they’re eligible for absentee vote by mail. Right now the same rules as past presidential elections apply.

“There is the disability reason which includes illness and injury, so if you have an underlying condition you can mark that reason,” said Chris Whitmire, the Director of Public Information for the South Carolina Election Commission.

There are 18 reasons why you could vote by absentee in South Carolina, ranging from active duty military service to a college student living away from home. Right now pandemic fears have not allowed any additions to the list.

On July 17, the South Carolina State Election Commission sent a letter to the general assembly asking they allow every voter to have the option to vote absentee. They cited less polling locations, less poll workers and lack of social distancing at polling locations as factors.

FOX 46 checked in with several South Carolina counties in our area including Lancaster, Chester and Chesterfield counties. Board of Elections leaders said they are still accepting applications for those who want to volunteer, but so far they aren’t seeing any shortages. In Lancaster County they need to fill 400 positions for the general election. Those who want to volunteer on Election Day can fill out a form at SCVotes.Gov.



The South Carolina General Assembly is expected to reconvene in September to discuss changes to absentee voting.