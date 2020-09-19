As COVID-19 restrictions remain in place, parents question Halloween activities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- With COVID-19 guidelines in place, parents are wondering if they should take their kids trick or treating this year for Halloween.

“It’s definitely going to be scarier than usual. Halloween is scary,” one parent told FOX 46.

This year, people are skeptical about a lot with COVID-19 and that includes holiday celebrations. Some parents aren’t letting their kids trick or treat.

“It would be a little disappointing but it would be better than people getting hurt by COVID,” one child said.

Right now, the CDC is saying trick or treating doesn’t have to be canceled depending on where in the country you live.

An interactive map shows a number of counties in North Carolina color coded green, yellow, orange and red by risk level. The areas that are marked red is where trick or treating is not advised. Health officials in Mecklenburg County say they’re still discussing options.

It may be too early to decide what to do this year for Halloween, but health officials say whatever you do, hand washing, using hand sanitizer and protective gear and social distancing are always recommended.

