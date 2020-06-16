Artists repaint Black Lives Matter mural in Uptown after tire marks found on it

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The artists who made history painting a massive Black Lives Matter mural in Uptown once again gathered in the streets to repair damages made over the weekend.

Someone defaced the mural on South Tryon Street with tire marks Friday night while the street was closed to traffic.

On Sunday, some of the 17 local artist who worked to paint the massage of unity came back to clean it up.

Some of those who came back say it was not shocking to them that someone would damage the mural because of high tensions over the death of George Floyd, but said they couldn’t leave it damaged.

“The way you look at it is that you have more time to paint more awareness to the peace,” artist Frank Zombie said.

People passing by Monday said they’re glad it was fixed.

“It’s just sad that people are trying to be peaceful and push Black Lives Matter. I don’t know why you wouldn’t push that and it’s really sad that vandalism comes in after that so i am really glad that it was put back together.”

CMPD is investigating the vandalism. A clear coat will go on top of the artwork to prevent future damage my tire marks.