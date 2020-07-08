Arrests made after Confederate statue defaced outside Cornelius church

Treyvon Ciccio, 19, and Gabriel Huezo, 21, were charged with first-degree trespassing and injury to personal property after a Confederate monument outside of a United Methodist church in Cornelius was defaced Tuesday.

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three people have been charged after an 111-year-old Confederate monument outside a Cornelius church was defaced early Tuesday, authorities said.

The crime occurred outside of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church located at 19600 Zion Ave.

Treyvon Ciccio, 19, of Cornelius, and Gabriel Huezo, 21, of Charlotte, were taken into custody around 2 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, and charged with first-degree trespassing and injury to personal property.

RELATED: Cornelius church asks that nearby Confederate monument be moved

Mecklenburg County jail records show both Ciccio and Huezo are free on $12,000 bail.

A third person, a juvenile, was also reportedly charged in the vandalism outside the church.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

The three are accused of spray painting the words “racist” and “BLM” on the monument.