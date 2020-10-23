Arrest made in Kannapolis arson investigation

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Concord man has been charged with arson in connection to a fire that destroyed a recreational camping trailer in Kannapolis, fire officials said.

The fire happened at 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at 401 Franklin Avenue in Kannapolis.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed a camping trailer fully engulfed in flames. Police and fire investigators determined a short time later that the fire had been intentionally set.

Investigators said they quickly identified Trexler Brent Almond, 24, of Concord, as the suspect. After conducting multiple interviews, investigators charged Almond with first-degree arson.

Almond was transported to the Cabarrus County Jail and is being held under a $250,000 secured bond. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM