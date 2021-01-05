Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says man shot, killed roommate after fight

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Lancaster Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a deadly shooting that took place Monday night.

Officials say Andrew Ross Privette, 33, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the shooting of another 33-year-old man.

On Monday, Jan. 4, deputies were called to Privette’s home that he shared with the victim on Van Wyck Road just before midnight in response to an open line 911 call where the dispatcher could hear yelling in the background. A neighbor also called 911 to report yelling and said they heard a gunshot.

The first deputy who arrived also heard a gunshot and when other deputies arrived they found three people outside the home. Another person, who is a relative of Privette’s, was also at the home.

Deputies found the victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. He was taken to an area hospital where he died early Tuesday morning. An autopsy will be scheduled.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Privette was detained and a search warrant was obtained for his property. A .270 caliber hunting rifle believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from inside the home.

Investigators conducted interviews which indicated that Privette and the victim got into an argument and Privette fired the rifle at the victim a single time outside the home.

Privette was arrested and transported to the detention center. Warrants were served upon him and a bond hearing will be held before a magistrate later today. A photograph of Privette is attached.

“I’m sorry for the loss suffered by this victim’s grieving family. This is a tragedy that shouldn’t have occurred. Violence never produces a good result. I encourage folks to separate themselves from people they’re experiencing difficulties with and call us for assistance rather than escalating tensions and taking actions that will change lives forever,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Anyone with additional information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE