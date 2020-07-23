Arrest made after woman’s body discovered near golf course in Morganton

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made after a woman’s body was discovered near a golf course early Thursday morning in Morganton, the sheriff’s office said.

Joshua Kenneth Epley, 33, of Morganton, has been charged with felony concealment of death.

Burke County deputies were contacted by MDPS officers around 6 a.m. that the body of a woman had been found on the side of Golf Course Road near the entrance of Mimosa Hills Golf Course.

An initial investigation found that the woman may have been at a residence on Golf Course Road.

This investigation remains open and ongoing, the sheriff’s office said.