Arrest made after teen found shot to death in north Charlotte front yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made in connection to the deadly shooting of a teenager in the front yard of a north Charlotte home over the weekend, police said.

Raheem Damion Damond Lowery, 21, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, in the death of 17-year-old Cory Jermaine McKinney Jr., according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The deadly shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday, July 12 in the 4000 block of Cushman Street.

As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found McKinney Jr. in the front yard of a home with an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center-Main where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Authorities said that the shooting initially took place at the intersection of Cushman St and Ridgedale Circle. McKinney ran from the intersection to a nearby home where he was located by officers.

Lowery was developed as a suspect in this case and taken into custody on Thursday, July 16. He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The investigation into this cases is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.