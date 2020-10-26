Arrest made after Concord motorcyclist dies from striking trailer that became unattached from other vehicle

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An arrest has been made after a motorcyclist died in a crash involving a trailer that became unattached from another vehicle last week in Concord, according to local authorities.

Glenn Allen Karl of Rockwell, NC, has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle along with other vehicle-related offenses.

According to Concord Police, the deadly incident happened on Oct. 20, when a trailer attached to a vehicle being operated by Karl was inappropriately secured and separated from the vehicle.

The detached trailer struck a motorcyclist, identified as Leon Howie Jr., 38, of Concord, killing him.

Karl was given a $5,000 unsecured bond. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 16, 2020.

