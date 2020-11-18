Army secretary reverses Wreaths Across America cancellation

FILE – In this Dec. 14, 2019, file photo, people walk among headstones with holiday wreaths in Arlington National Cemetery during Wreaths Across America Day in Arlington, Va. Coronavirus has more people addressing their end-of-life planning. And for those who haven’t, it’s a great time to take it on. (AP Photo/Sait Serkan Gurbuz, File)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the annual Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery will “now go on” after he reversed the “ridiculous” decision to cancel the program, following protests from lawmakers and U.S. military veterans.

The president’s tweet followed an announcement from Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy that Arlington National Cemetery will host the program after all. The program honors fallen soldiers with wreaths all over the country and abroad, but was canceled at Arlington due to the coronavirus crisis.

“I have directed Arlington National Cemetery to safely host Wreaths Across America,” McCarthy tweeted. “We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground.”

The cemetery announced Monday that they were canceling the event that had been scheduled for Dec. 19 at Arlington National Cemetery and the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home Cemetery due to coronavirus concerns.

