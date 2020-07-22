Armed suspect leads police on 119 mph chase in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is facing a slew of charges after reportedly firing gunshots within city limits and leading officers on a high-speed chase, at times traveling 119 mph, before he was taken into custody, according to the Albemarle Police Department.

The incident happened at 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, July 22. Sgt. J.D. Laws with Albemarle Police was sitting in his patrol car in front of the police department when he heard gunshots nearby.

Sgt. Laws responded to the area of First Baptist Church located at 201 N Second St. where he heard the gunshots. He then saw a man placing a rifle in the trunk of a 2005 BMW.

According to Albemarle Police, Sgt. Laws attempted to stop the BMW when the driver fled. Officers pursued the vehicle towards Badin, N.C., when the car came to a stop on Airport Road.

The driver, James E. Kindell, 34, was arrested at the scene, police said.

Kindell has been charged with felony flee to elude arrest, felony assault on LEO with a firearm, misdemeanor discharging a firearm inside the city limits, speeding 119 in a 35 mph zone, stop light violation, illegal passing, reckless driving to endanger, and failure to drive on the right side of the highway.

Kindell was transported to the Stanly County Jail and received a $40,000 secured bond. His first scheduled court appearance is August 3.