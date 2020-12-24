‘Armed subject’ reported at Carolina Place mall, CMPD confirms

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are responding to reports of an ‘armed subject’ at Carolina Place mall on Christmas Eve, according to CMPD.

Multiple units are responding to Carolina Place mall Thursday located at 11025 Carolina Pl Pkwy.

@CMPD is assisting @PinevillePD with reports of an armed subject at Carolina Place Mall. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/fy7YRS4rNG — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 24, 2020

Authorities are asking everyone to ‘please avoid the area.’ A reunification area for families has been established at the Sams parking lot at 11425 Carolina Place Pkwy. Access point is Park Rd Ext.

All entrances to the Carolina Place mall building have been blocked off and stores were evacuated.

No other details were immediately provided.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates on this developing story.

