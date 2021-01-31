Armed, dangerous man wanted in Rutherford Co. shooting

Deputies are searching for Desmond Dewayne Hardy who is wanted after a shooting in Rutherford Co. (Rutherford Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RUGHTERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are searching for a man who they say should be considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Rutherford County.

Deputies responded to Tisdale Street in Ellenboro at about 2:58 a.m. Sunday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper thigh area. He was transported to a hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Investigators learned that the incident took place on Dogwood Lane in Henrietta, and that Desmond Dewayne Hardy shot the man with a .45 caliber pistol.

Warrants have been issued for Desmond Dewayne Hardy for Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting a Serious Injury, and, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon.

Investigators anticipate that additional charges will be issued related to this incident.

Deputies say Hardy should be considered armed and dangerous. He, nor the pistol that was used to shoot the victim, have been located.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy is encouraged to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911, or, CRIME STOPPERS TIP LINE at 828-286-TIPS (8477).