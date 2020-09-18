‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man wanted for murder could be in Charlotte or Rock Hill area

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man who is wanted for murder and could possibly be in the Charlotte, NC, or Rock Hill, SC area.

Deputies said Kenneth Xavier Redfern Jr., 26, has an arrest warrant for murder regarding an incident that took place in Chester County on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Redfern is from the Baltimore, MD area and could possibly be in the Rock Hill area of York County, SC, Chester County, SC, or in Charlotte, NC, the sheriff’s office said.

Redfern is to be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” deputies said.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to please contact Lieutenant Wade Young with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Unit at 803-581-5131 or 911.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM