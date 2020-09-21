‘Armed and extremely dangerous’ man wanted for 2 murders could be in Charlotte or Rock Hill area

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating an ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man who is wanted for two murders in South Carolina and could possibly be in the Charlotte, NC, or Rock Hill, SC area.

Kenneth Xavier Redfern Jr., 26, has two active arrest warrants for murder for his involvement in two homicides; one in Great Falls on Sept. 13, and one in Chester on June 19, on 4th Street.

Redfern is from the Baltimore, MD area and could possibly be in the Rock Hill area of York County, SC, Chester County, SC, or in Charlotte, NC, the sheriff’s office said.

Redfern is to be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” deputies said. “Do not attempt to confront this subject.”

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts you’re asked to please contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-385-5433 or 911.

