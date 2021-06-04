Are electric vehicles the future? Many say yes

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 29 percent of all greenhouse emissions came from gas-burning cars, planes, and trains in 2019.

That’s more than 20-billion metric tons of CO2.

Environmental scientists say the use of alternative fuel, like electricity, is key to lowering that number. But, would-be drivers of electric cars are running into some speed bumps.

“It’s the new thing on the block for now. I think people are curious about it because it’s somewhat a new thing,” Tatiana Pisarski said.

Pisarski considers herself an early adopter. She bought her first electric car, a Nissan Leaf more than five years ago. She loves the different feelings an EV gives her behind the wheel.

Electric cars aren’t necessarily a new idea either. The first concepts were made by Studebaker and Detroit Auto Works in the early 20th Century.

What hasn’t been lightning fast, is the adoption of EV technology by consumers or the manufacture of new vehicles like the Ford Mustang Mach-E. That model is on a six to eight month waiting list.

“The earlier you integrate into it, the easier it gets. The learning curve …you’re going to be ahead of the learning curve,” said Pisarski.