Approved COVID-19 vaccine could take 18 months

The race to create a vaccine for COVID-19 is on, worldwide.

Health experts and researchers predict it could take as long as 18 months before people will have the option to get vaccinated.

Charlotte resident William Murphy is concerned about contracting the virus. He only leaves the house to do essential errands and still fears being exposed.

“I try not to be scared. Even when you go outside, go to the store, you always got it in your mind, will I be able to catch it?” Murphy said. “I hope a vaccine comes soon, but as far as what I hear, it’s going to be a while before.”

There are a number of stages a vaccine must go through before it is available for widespread public use. Those stages include research, process development and clinical trials. It also requires final approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

There are three main sectors involved in creating a vaccine: universities, the government and pharmaceutical companies. When discoveries are made, they often collaborate to advance the common goal.

Thomas Denny, a professor and vaccine expert at Duke University School of Medicine, is confident a vaccine will be approved in 2021.

“I would say we [the United States] are in the early stages. I’m very optimistic that we’re going to do a good job within about 18 months,” Denny said. “Universities are where ideas generate out of.”

Denny says universities play a big role in the vaccine advancement process, pointing out that Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill continue to make significant strides in researching the virus and ways to attack it.

Once a vaccine is approved for public use, Denny says people should consider taking it.

“I’m a proponent of vaccines. This is a bad bug. And I think people should take it. If you don’t take the vaccine, you’re going to be constantly at risk for getting infected. And, you also have to think about all the other family members you live with. What are their age groups? What are their health histories? You have to think that through, closely,” Denny said.

Anthony Fauci, Director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, also stated that a vaccine won’t be available until 2021, estimating it could take anywhere from 12-18 months. Despite current, ongoing clinical trials, Fauci says it will take months of continued scientific verification before it will be approved for public use.

As stay-at-home orders and social distancing mandates start scaling back across the country, continued hygiene practices will remain a priority.

“Once we get a vaccine and see people getting vaccinated, we’ll see some of that risk go away. But this is a risk that is going to be with us for a while,” Denny said.