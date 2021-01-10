Apple suspends Parler, a conservative social network from its app store

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Apple has removed Parler, a right-wing app promoting “free speech” from its app store just 24 hours after asking the app to modify its policies.

Many Donald Trump supporters moved to Parler, which was launched in 2018, recently after multiple social media companies including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram made the decision to remove the president from its platforms due to concern of provoking violence and misinformation this week.

Parler, which some call “Twitter for conservatives,” moved up to the No. 1 free app spot in Apple’s app store on Saturday afternoon but was suspended a few hours later, according to the New York Times.

Google removed Parler from its Google Play store on Friday.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement late Saturday. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

Many threats towards the media, vice president Mike Pence, and democratic and republican politicians who have spoken out against Trump have been made on the Parler network.

