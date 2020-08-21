Appalachian State football resumes practice following COVID-19 outbreak

Appalachian State Football resumed practice Friday after a coronavirus outbreak forced the team to suspend all practices earlier this week, according to the school’s athletic director.

The practices were suspended indefinitely Tuesday after seven students-athletes and four staff members tested positive.

Athletic Director Doug Gillin said players and staff were tested on Wednesday have returned to practicing in small groups, or “pods.”

The AD said the athletic department is placing stricter capacity limits on shared spaces including the locker and weight rooms.

“Throughout this process, we have been in constant communication with the AppHealthCare public health team and our medical professionals, and will continue to follow their guidance,” AD Gillin said in a statement. “We continue to prioritize the health and safety of our student-athletes, staff, and the university and greater community. We will continue to work with AppHealthCare and the university’s medical team to monitor and make the best decisions for our student-athletes, staff and community.” Appalachian State University said Tuesday that the student-athletes and staff who tested positive are recovering in isolation.