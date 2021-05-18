Police searching for driver accused of trying to run over man on side of the road in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) — Asheville Police are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect accused of trying to run over a man on the side of the road.

Police said the driver of a white Ford F-150 attempted to run over the man off of the Exit 44 off-ramp of I-40 East, but instead hit his cart containing his belongings and his cat. Police confirmed the man and his cat were not hurt.

The incident happened around 4:54 p.m. on May 17. The driver is described as a man in his 30-40s wearing a light-colored t-shirt and ball cap. The truck has a North Carolina license plate reading RCL-8595.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 828-252-1110.

Police released video of the incident that can be seen above.