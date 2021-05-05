Anticipation builds with work set to begin on I-77 Catawba River Bridge Thursday

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The anticipation is building in South Carolina as crews prepare for one of the largest roadwork projects in recent memory.
The I-77 bridge reconstruction over the Catawba River starts Thursday and there are going to be major detours drivers need to know about.
“It’s going to be a little backup,” one neighbor told FOX 46. “I live basically down the street.”
The barriers are standing by, but are drivers ready for the Catawba River takeover on I-77?
“[I’m] wondering how we are going to get from point a to point b,” said Diana Mutschink.
Mutschink and other Fort Mill drivers are already dreading the thought of more traffic along the side streets.
“They need some more roads,” a neighbor told FOX 46. “Some kind of way over here.”
Questions linger if this was the right time to create such a project.
“I would say wait until the fall,” another driver said.
Engineers and the contractor want drivers to know there couldn’t be a better time. The temperature is right and the work crew is vaccinated ready to hit the pavement running.
Come 9 p.m. Thursday evening they’ll be safely starting work–with a little help from you.
“Be patient,” Mutschink said. “We are going to have a lot of angry drivers, with frustration and a lot of delays.”
Officials are encouraging everyone to be prepared, and leave early, slow down and be tolerant.
Detour routes:
- Highway 5 to Highway 521 north in Lancaster County
- Highway 160 (Fort Mill) to Highway 521 in Indian Land
- Hands Mill Highway/274 to Highway 49, York
- Highway 49 across Buster Boyd Bridge in Lake Wylie
A good deal of this traffic drivers will be dealing with are from people taking side roads who aren’t able to enter or exit I-77 as usual.
FOX 46 will have coverage from 8a.m. until 10 p.m. Thursday as the massive project gets underway.