Another steamy day of weather in the Queen City

We have another steamy day ahead with highs topping out in the upper 80s this afternoon. A weak cold front across the region could spark a shower or thunderstorm later today, but it will not be much and most of the day will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tropical Storm Christobal is expected to make landfall in Louisiana later on Sunday before sliding north through the Midwest. Flooding rain and strong winds will affect many of these communities over the next several days.

Rain chance will increase for the Carolinas by midweek as a cold front pushes in from the west. The warm and muggy conditions will also continue this next week with highs remaining in the 80s for the next 7 days.



Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance shower. Hi: 88

Tonight: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lo: 67



Monday: Clouds & sun; 20% shower or storm. Hi: 86