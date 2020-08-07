Another demonstration planned as local organization calls for Ronnie Long’s sentence to be commuted

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A newly formed organization is calling for a man who they say was wrongly imprisoned for rape to be released immediately.

Advocates say Ronnie Long was convicted for a crime he didn’t do.

Dozens of people gathered in Concord Thursday and are calling for Long to be released from prison—or at the very least be granted an appeal for lack of physical evidence in the rape case that’s had him imprisoned for 44 years.

“Two police lied on the witness stand. Everything, nothing points to him and he’s still there. Seems like he should be home by now. Fingerprints, they even found fingerprints, 43 of them. None of them his.”

Long was sentenced to two life terms in 1976, but he, his family and community maintain he is innocent.

“They did not listen to us in court. They did not listen to his classmates. They didn’t listen to his mother. They didn’t listen to other family members.”

A lifelong friend of Long’s has been fighting for his freedom for decades. This week, he sent a letter to Governor Roy Cooper urging him to create a new piece of legislation ending all white and all black juries.

“I urged him to consider this bill with the legislative branch to advocate a bill that says the ‘Long Overdue Act.”

Long’s son, Anthony Spears, was just three when his dad was locked up. He says he practically raised himself and has only hugged his dad a few times his entire life.

“I’ve never had physical communication with my dad. I never had that touch except for a couple of times in a couple prison camps and that’s just an hour long. We might start hugging and then I don’t know what we [going to] do,” Spears said.

Another demonstration is planned for 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7 at Long’s house on Melrose Street. According to organizers, the demonstration will be an all-day event, spreading across Concord and Kannapolis.