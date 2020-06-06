Another night of peaceful protests in Charlotte as movement stretches more than a week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Another night of peaceful protests took place in Charlotte Friday.

Leading into the weekend, demonstrators made it a point to participate in organized protests beginning at the Government Center, Romare Bearden Park and through the streets of Uptown.

CMPD went live again Friday night, speaking with protesters and facilitating dialogue as they monitored the event.

The protests remained peaceful throughout the evening and there were no announcements of arrests.

More activity has been planned and taking place over the weekend. Stick with FOX 46 for updates on events.