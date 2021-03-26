Another lawsuit filed against former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson

16 lawsuits have now been filed against him

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Clemson football legend Deshaun Watson may be going out of pocket soon if one of the sixteen lawsuits filed against him leads to a criminal arrest.

Watson may be under investigation by local authorities for criminal conduct alleged in the civil lawsuits. In fact, civil attorneys often bring prospective clients to prosecutors to assist in investigations and create a paper trail of a complaint.

A criminal complaint filed in conjunction with a civil one provides credibility for both.

Since the alleged misconduct by Watson occurred between March 2020 and March 2021 there should not be a statute of limitations issue for either a felony or criminal arrest of Watson. Thus, it is possible the police are investigating Watson or a grand jury (which is a secret proceeding) has been convened to review the evidence and hear testimony in this case.

The Houston Texans quarterback is facing varying degrees of sexual assault allegations displaying a distinct pattern of conduct if the accusers are to be believed.

Some hallmarks of the accusations include: